Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted for questioning in connection with a series of criminal damage offences in Ellesmere Port town centre.

Officers received numerous reports of nails being put in the carriageway of Snowden Road, a route often used by takeaway delivery drivers, between December 2016 and November 2017.

Police Constable Warwick Evans said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images as we believe that he may be able to help us with our investigation.

“If you recognise the man in the images or have any other information that may assist us please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 458 of 7 October 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”