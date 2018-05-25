Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the theft of a bicycle in Ellesmere Port .

The incident took place outside Sutha’s Food and Wine shop on Stanney Lane about 4pm on Sunday, May 6.

The black Santa Cruz bicycle, which was left outside the shop, was taken while its owner was inside.

He gave chase on spotting his bike had been stolen, running in the direction of The Oval, near to Newnham Drive, but the thief got away.

Officers urge anyone with information about the incident, was in the area at the time and saw the stolen bike, or recognises the man in the CCTV images to come forward.

Police constable Lizzie Houston said: “We believe that the man in the CCTV images may be able to help us with our investigation.

“If you think you recognise him or know who he is please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 56382, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”