Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged inappropriate touching incident in Chester.

It relates to an incident on Sunday, May 13, when a man approached a 27-year-old woman in the Northgate Street and Delamere Street area and purposely brushed her thigh with his hand when he walked past.

The man is described as being 30-35 years old, white, around 6’ – 6’ 2” tall with short dark hair and glasses.



Detective Sergeant Stuart Needham, of Chester CID, said: “If you recognise the man in the CCTV image or think you may know who he is please come forward and call police on 101.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting 18100138375. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.