Police are trying to trace the owner of a blue Vauxhall Astra found abandoned near Blacon .

The car had left the road in Clifton Drive, off Sealand Road, with some apparent collision damage to the front end.

Police were informed about 4.15am on Monday, April 9.

The car, which was found locked and secure, has not been reported as being involved in a collision.

Investigations are ongoing to locate the owner. Officers have carried out enquiries in the local area to see if anybody knows anything.

Cheshire Police spokesman Daniel Hind confirmed there had been no arrests in relation to the incident.

He said recovery of the vehicle was a matter for the vehicle owner.