A major fire at a high school in Northwich is being treated by police as arson.

Twelve fire engines responded to reports of the blaze at the University of Chester Academy Northwich high school in Rudheath in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 25).

The fire had broken out in two separate roofs of buildings at the school and crews used several mains jet and hose reels to tackle the fires and breathing apparatus due to concerns of potential asbestos.

(Image: Lee Oulton)

It took around three hours for the blaze to be contained and firefighters spent most of Sunday dampening down and making the site safe.

The school said in a statement: "Due to a serious fire at UCAN, the Academy will be closed to all pupils on Monday, 26th February 2018. Please monitor the school website and social media networks for further updates."

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed the have been a deliberate ignition and urged anyone with information to contact Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident 174 of February 25, 2018.