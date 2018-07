Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large scale response operation led to the discovery of a body in the River Dee yesterday (Sunday, July 16).

North Wales Police said in a statement: "We were called at 1.23pm to the report of a body in the river at Saltney Ferry. Coastguard, police and CSI attended the scene. The body has been identified and the death is not being treated as suspicious."