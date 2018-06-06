Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are trawling through CCTV as they continue to investigate a serious sexual assault in Ellesmere Port over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of Overpool Road and Royston Close in the early hours of (Sunday June 3) after receiving a report of an injured female.

The 26-year-old woman had been sexually assaulted sometime between midnight on Saturday and 1am on Sunday as she walked from the station on Overpool Road toward the Royston Close area.

A 34-year-old man was arrested as part of police enquiries and has since been released without charge.

Police are working towards establishing the circumstances surrounding the assault and specialist officers are currently supporting the victim.

In the meantime, detectives have been speaking to residents in the area and trawling CCTV as part of their enquiries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have information on the assault.

DCI Mike Ankers said: "Were you on the train coming back from Liverpool or at the Overpool Train Station around midnight that night? Did you see anything suspicious or anyone acting suspiciously on the train or at the station?

"We’d also like to speak to anyone who was in the Overpool area that night and saw or heard something but have not yet spoken to police.

"We are also appealing for anyone who may have driven or cycled past with dash cam footage. The community will continue to see an increased police presence while we continue our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 82545. Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.

You can also contact the investigation team directly by using the public contact form on the Cheshire police website at www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or by emailing publiccontact@cheshire.pnn.police.uk .

Quote IML82545, provide all the information about the incident that you have and give your contact details so that the team can get in touch with you.