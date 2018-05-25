Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers have attended an incident in Ellesmere Port town centre because of concerns for a man's safety.

Officers were called to Westminster Bridge this afternoon where they spent time talking to the individual.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "At 3.25pm this afternoon (Friday, May 25) officers were called to reports of concerns for the safety of a man on Westminster Bridge, Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port."

Police were unable to provide information about any road closures but say the man is now safe and well.