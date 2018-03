The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police swooped on a man at Chester's Greyhound Park who was suspected of shoplifting.

The man was arrested about 11.20am on Friday (March 23) after being accused of stealing undisclosed property from B&Q on Sealand Road.

In a unrelated incident, police had earlier been called to deal with criminal damage to the roof of a trolley park on the retail estate.