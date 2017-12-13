Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Youths who have been throwing snowballs at people and cars in Chester have been branded 'idiotic' by police.

Over the past few days officers have received several reports of children hurling snowballs at car windscreens in Blacon, with one even hitting someone in the face in Newton.

As many as 30 children were reported to be throwing them at cars on The Parade in Blacon earlier this week and a car window was reported smashed by a snowball in the same area.

Cheshire police tweeted yesterday (Tuesday): "Last night, youths smashed a passing car windscreen by throwing snowballs at it. Tonight it’s happening again! Please be respectful - such behaviour is dangerous and idiotic. It could seriously injure someone. Do you know what your children are doing?"

Our sister paper Kent Live asked police to explain the current laws about snowballs, so you and your kids can play responsibly when it snows.

A police spokesman said: "The main thing to consider is the circumstance. Throwing snowballs in general is not a crime, but if snowballs are thrown which cause injury or permanent damage then that could be a criminal matter.

"It's no different to throwing stones, I would argue. Throw them in the sea, no real problem. Throw them at a moving car, and it's a different result."