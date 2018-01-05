Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police sergeant has denied murdering his detective wife whose body was found in a lake in Cheshire last year.

Darren McKie is charged with the murder and manslaughter of 39-year-old Leanne McKie, who worked in Greater Manchester Police's serious sexual offences unit.

The father-of-three denied both offences when he appeared via video-link from prison at Chester Crown Court this morning (Friday, January 5) for a plea and trial preparation hearing, the MEN reports.

Mrs McKie was found dead in a lake in Poynton Park in the early hours of September 29, 2017.

Her husband, who also worked for the Greater Manchester force, was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

In a statement released after her death, Mrs McKie's parents Raymond and Ellen said: "Leanne was a beautiful and loving daughter and a wonderful mother to our three special grandchildren.

"She was the light of our lives and will be so sadly missed every day."

A trial date has been set for March 5 and McKie was remanded in custody.