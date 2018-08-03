Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police confiscated a BB gun after reports of youngsters behaving in anti-social way in Ellesmere Port town centre.

Cheshire Police said youths were shooting passersby from a window using the gun which fires plastic projectiles.

Nobody was hurt although one person is believed to have been hit during the incident in Wellington Road, which happened about 8pm on Friday, July 27.

Police seized the gun. There have been no arrests to date.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Patrols this evening had calls relating to anti-social behaviour where a BB gun has been fired. A Team to the rescue. The BB gun has been surrendered and matters will be investigated. BB guns can cause serious injury and damage. Parents please be aware and be safety conscious.”