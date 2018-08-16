Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are urging witnesses to come forward following an attempted abduction of a 19-year-old woman in Runcorn.

Between 9.20pm and 9.50pm on Tuesday (August 14), a black Vauxhall Corsa approached the woman as she walked along Palacefields Avenue.

She was walking on a footpath near to the Hanover Court retirement homes from the direction of the bus lane when the car stopped alongside her.

One of the two men inside the car got out of the passenger side and walked towards the woman, who is from Runcorn.

He demanded that she get inside the car, put his hand on her shoulder and pulled at her clothing but the woman managed to escape and ran off towards Woodhatch Road.

Now Cheshire police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information relating to the car or the offenders to get in touch.

Detective Constable Amanda Antrobus said: “The woman had never seen the two men before and has understandably been left shaken up by the incident.

“I would like to reassure members of the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident, we have increased the police presence in the area and we are doing all we can to try to catch the offenders and bring them to justice.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I urge anyone with any information that may help our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

If you witnessed the incident or think you saw the car or something suspicious in the area please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting IML 154806, give the details here or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detectives also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are or where the car is or have dashcam footage of the incident or the vehicle.

You can submit dashcam footage here .

DC Antrobus added: “Incidents like this are extremely rare. However, we would always urge people to follow basic safety advice when out and about – try to avoid going out alone at night, remain vigilant when you do have to go out alone, especially at night, maintain an awareness of your surroundings and try to stick to well-lit areas.”