Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police have released CCTV images of three masked raiders wanted for questioning following a burglary at a Northwich business park.

The trio, all wearing face coverings, broke into two units at Cosgrove Business Park on Daisy Bank Lane, Anderton, about 1.20am on Tuesday, August 7.

They stole five battery-powered motorbikes and motorbike accessories as well as a quantity of cash and clothing.

The men entered the business park after cutting through fencing on Soot Hill and left via the same route at around 3.20am. They returned to the site at approximately 5.10am before again fleeing onto Soot Hill about 5.40am.

One of the men was tall and slim and was wearing a dark/grey hooded jacket with the hood up and had a scarf covering his face.

Another had a dark padded jacket on and had a balaclava covering his face.

The final man was wearing a dark jacket and a dark cap worn back to front. He had a dark scarf covering his face.

While the offenders were away from the business park, between 3.20am and 5.10am, three men matching their descriptions were seen acting suspiciously near to vans in Barnton – on Central Drive, Emmett Street and Manor Drive.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Barnton or Anderton areas during the night to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the men in the CCTV images and may know who they are.

Officers have also released images of the five battery-powered Oset trials motorbikes that were stolen and are appealing for anyone who is offered the chance to buy them or thinks they may know the whereabouts of the bikes to come forward.

Police Constable Matthew Uren said: “Enquiries into the burglary at the business park are ongoing.

“We are determined to catch the offenders and bring them to justice and urge anyone with information that may help our investigation, no matter how small, to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the men in the CCTV images.”

If you think you may know who the men in the CCTV images are or have any other information that may aid the investigation call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 147170, give the details via this link or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.