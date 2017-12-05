Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are asking for people to keep an eye out for a distinctive racing motorcycle stolen during a burglary at a village near Chester .

Police are keen to trace the whereabouts of the Italian Ducati motorbike stolen from a house on Hallfields Road, Tarvin .

Burglars took the bike between 6pm on Sunday, December 3 and 6am on Monday, December 4.

It is yellow, red and white in colour and is particularly used for racing. Its value has not been disclosed.

Detective Constable Paul Boneham, of Chester Beat Initiative Team, said: “This is a distinctive racing bike and would stand out in comparison to other motorbikes.

“If anyone has seen someone attempt to use the bike or saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously around the time the bike was stolen, I would encourage you to contact us on 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting CC17389832. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.