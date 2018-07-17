Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for information from the public after a car was deliberately set alight in Ellesmere Port .

Unknown offenders set fire to a white Ford Focus outside an address on Stour Court, sometime between 11pm and 11.20pm on Sunday, July 15.

The fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle and also damaged a grey Vauxhall Astra which was parked alongside.

Detective Constable Kevin Hole, of Ellesmere Port CID, said: “This fire caused substantial damage to vehicles and could have spread to nearby houses putting residents at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing and I appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has any other information that may help our investigation to get in touch quoting incident number IML 125197.

“Information can be reported online , via telephone on 101 or anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.”