Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to a mobile phone theft in Winsford .

At 12.53pm on Tuesday, December 5, the 58-year-old male victim boarded an Arriva bus in Winsford and placed his iPhone 6 on the seat next to him.

A short time later he got off the bus and inadvertently left his phone behind so contacted Arriva as soon as he realised.

But when the bus company searched the bus, the phone had disappeared.



Police Constable Wayne Thomas said: “Enquires in relation to this incident are ongoing and as part of my investigation I’m keen to speak to the man featured in the CCTV image as I believe that he may hold vital information in relation to the investigation.



“The man was travelling on the bus at the same time as the victim and he is believed to have exited the bus at approximately 1.35pm in the Wharton area of Winsford.

"I urge the man, or anyone who recognises him, to contact the team here at Northwich on 101.”



Anyone with any information in relation to the incidents, or anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 640 of 5/12/2017.