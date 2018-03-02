Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have confirmed that the body of former footballer Kieron Durkan was found in a car at a nature reserve in Cheshire.

The Chester-born 44-year-old was found inside a vehicle at Wigg Island in Runcorn in the early hours of Wednesday morning (February 28). Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Cheshire police spokesman told our sister site The Daily Post : “At approximately 12.23am on Wednesday 28 February officers were called to reports that a man had been found unconscious in a car on Wigg Island, Runcorn.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has now taken place and the man has been identified as a Kieron Durkan, aged 44, from Runcorn.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Tributes have poured in for Mr Durkan, whose teams included Wrexham, Stockport County, Macclesfield Town, York City, Rochdale, Swansea City, Caernarfon Town, Runcorn FC Halton, Leek Town and Cefn Druids.

He wrote himself into Wrexham AFC’s folklore history when he dumped Premier League Ipswich out the FA Cup in January 1995 with a scorching volley to give the Dragon’s a 2-1 victory at the Racecourse.

He then opened the scoring, firing Wrexham ahead against Man Utd in the next round at Old Trafford, before eventually losing 5-2 in a memorable cup tie.

A statement on Wrexham’s AFC website said today: “After coming through the ranks, he patiently waited on his first team chances, but always had a smile on his face and went on to make his mark in the club’s history.

“Affectionately know as Kizza to all at the Racecourse, he will always be remembered for his goal in the 2-1 FA Cup win over Premier League Ipswich Town in 1993/94, when he scored a superb right-footed volley that nearly burst the net.

“That set up a fourth-round visit to Old Trafford to face reigning champions Manchester United – when he was at it again, to score an early goal and give us a 1-0 lead – a moment that the travelling supporters present will never forget."

Former Wrexham, Wales international and Man Utd winger Mickey Thomas said: “He was a really nice lad and his family will be devastated. My thoughts are with them.”

Chairman of Wrexham Supporters Trust, who run Wrexham AFC, Pete Jones added: “His name will always live on in Wrexham with those special goals: that one that put Ipswich out of the FA Cup and the goal that put Wrexham 1-0 up against Man Utd.

“He’s never been far from Wrexham fans’ hearts.”