Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port police acted fast when they received reports of suspicious activity at an Ellesmere Port pub in the early hours of this morning (Monday, February 19).

Officers swiftly arrived at The Woodland pub on Chester Road, Whitby at around 1am expecting to be confronted by a potential intruder after the alarm was activated - but were astonished to discover the 'burglar' was a member of the public who was locked in a toilet.

Police tweeted later: "Having made entry hoping to snare a burglar we actually freed a customer stuck in the toilets! Somewhat red faced but innocent, he's been driven home after his 'lock in'!"

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "At approximately 1am on Monday 19 February, officers were called reports of suspicious activity at The Woodland Pub on Chester Road, Whitby, following reports of an alarm activation.

"Officers swiftly attended the scene and conducted a full search of the premises, during which they located a member of the public who was locked in the toilets. "