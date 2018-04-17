Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released more details about an assault on a 21-year-old man in Chester city centre as they urge witnesses to come forward.

The man from Rossett in Wrexham was walking along Pepper Street towards the traffic lights on Bridge Street between 3am and 4am on Tuesday, March 27 with a friend after they had been for a night out in Chester.

The pair were then accosted by a group of four men and two of them assaulted the 21-year-old who had to be taken to hospital via ambulance the next day.

Following assessment, he was later discharged and police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has any information that could help the investigation.

PC Martin Redhead said: “This is believed to be an unprovoked assault and we are doing everything we can to catch the men responsible.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or thinks they may have seen the group of four men before or after the incident.

“They approached the two men from the direction of the Off The Wall pub and went back that way following the incident.”

The group of four men are all described as white and in their early 20s.

One of them had a stocky build and short brown hair and was wearing a black Puffa jacket. Another also had brown hair and was wearing light blue jeans.

PC Redhead added: “If you think you know who these men are or have any other information, no matter how small, that may aid us in our investigation then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 20864, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”