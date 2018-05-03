Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released a photograph of a man and a woman they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Winsford.

At around 3am on Saturday, March 24, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, both from the town, were assaulted outside the De Bees Music Bar following an argument over a taxi.

The Market Place incident left the woman with injuries so serious she had to be taken to hospital. She has since been discharged.

Detectives investigating the incident want to speak to the man and the woman in the photograph and are urging them, and anyone who recognises them, to come forward.

Detective Constable Paul Huxley said: “Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and we believe that the man and the woman in the photograph may be able to help us with our investigation.

“If you think you recognise them or know who they are please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 19121, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I would also like to appeal directly to the man and the woman in the photograph to get in touch.”