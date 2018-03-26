Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an efit of a man wanted for questioning following an attempted burglary in Ellesmere Port .

The incident began when a van pulled up outside a property on Moelwyn Drive about 10am on Monday, February 26.

Two men got out of the van and one of them tried to open the front door while the other went round the back of the property and attempted to open patio doors from the garden.

The homeowner lifted the handle of the patio doors up from inside the property to keep them shut as the man tried to pull it down.

After failing to gain entry the men returned to the van and fled.

Detective Constable Tom Davies said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the homeowner that left her extremely shaken up.

“We are determined to catch the culprits and bring them to justice.”

The man depicted in the efit is described as white, around 5’ 4” tall and aged between 30 and 35. He had a spotty face, a chiselled jawline, a small nose and was fair haired with quite a long fringe. He was wearing a navy tracksuit and two navy hoodies.

DC Davies added: “If you recognise the man in the efit or have any other information that you think may help with our investigation, no matter how small, then please call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 450 of 26 February 2018, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”