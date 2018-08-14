Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released an e-fit of two men they are keen to speak to in connection with an aggressive burglary in Ellesmere Port.

Just before 7.20pm on Thursday, July 12, two men forced their way into a house on Silverne Drive, pushing past a young teenage boy inside.

The men made threats to the boy and demanded to know where jewellery was as they conducted an untidy search of the home.

In fear, the victim escaped from the men through the first floor window, sustaining an injury to his foot but he managed to run to safety at a nearby neighbour's house.

One man is described as being white, 5"9 in height, of a stocky build and with an injury above his right eye and aged in his mid-30s. He was wearing a dark beanie hat, denim jeans and a dark coloured fleece.

The second man is described as being white with olive skin, of a medium build, with dark hair, clean shaven and aged in his mid-30s. He was wearing a baseball cap with yellow writing, a black fleece zipped up with a logo on the chest and navy dark blue jeans. He also wore black or dark grey workmen’s gloves with a red colour.

Detective Constable Tom Davies, of Ellesmere Port Police, said: “We want to trace the men responsible for this crime and I would appeal to anyone who may have been around the area at the time of the incident and seen any suspicious activity to come forward.

“If anyone has any information they should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting 18100211981."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or give us the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries