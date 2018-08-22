Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after three men were assaulted in Northwich.

Officers were called to reports of an altercation between two groups of men at 2.35am on Saturday, August 11 at the junction of Station Road and Chesterway in Northwich town centre.

Three men, age 21, 29 and 30, sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident with two of the men taken to Leighton Hospital, and the 21-year-old taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital.

All of the men have since been discharged and are now recovering at home.

Detective Sergeant David MacFarlane from Northwich CID said: “Incidents of this nature are rare in the Northwich area and I would like to reassure local residents that we are doing everything we can to trace the people responsible.

“Four men have already been arrested in relation to the incident and another two men have been questioned under police caution.

“As part of our ongoing enquiries I’m keen to speak to the two men in the CCTV images as I believe they may hold vital information.

“I urge anyone who recognises the men, or anyone who witnessed the incident, to get in touch. I would also like to appeal directly to the men in the CCTV image to come forward.

“Anyone with information should call Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 151145, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

