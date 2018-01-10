Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are seeking witnesses following four burglaries in the Hough Green area of Chester .

The latest break-in took place between 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 3, and 8am on Thursday, January 4, when burglars broke into a house on Hough Green and stole Makita radios, Hilti batteries/chargers and Milwaukee drill/driver sets.

Offenders are believed to have used a grey wheelie bin to take the stolen items away.

Three other break-ins took place on Hough Green between Thursday, December 21 and Tuesday, January 2, with a summer house being broken into at one address and at another property burglars stole a black Pendleton ladies bicycle from the garage.

A further garage was broken into at another address from which a coat was pinched. An insecure vehicle was also entered during the same period and a purple iPod taken.

To help deter thieves, residents are advised to take the following security measures:

■ Fit a burglar alarm and/or CCTV system but make sure it’s operational

■ Keep your garage and garden shed locked with decent locks – keeping any tools secure and out of sight

■ Trim back plants or hedges behind which a burglar could hide

■ If replacing or fitting new doors and windows, get ones certified to British Standard BS7950 (windows) or PAS 24-1 (doors)

■ Fit mortice locks (Kitemarked BS3621) to all front and back doors and locks to all downstairs windows or windows within easy reach

■ Keep your house and car keys safe and away from doors and windows

■ Make sure you have up-to-date home insurance.

Detective Constable Karina Pritchard, of Chester Beat Initiative Team, said: “I am really keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has been offered similar power tools or bikes for sale recently to come forward and report it to us on 101.

“I want to take this opportunity to remind local residents to be extra vigilant and to take extra security measures to help protect your home and deter thieves.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident 143 of January 4, 2018. Details can also be passed anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.