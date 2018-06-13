Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police says there will be a greater visibility during the royal visit which is to provide reassurance to those who live, work and visit the city centre .

Chester will be on lock-down when the Queen and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit the city to officially open the Storyhouse cultural centre around lunchtime on Thursday, June 14.

The £37m cultural centre, which incorporates a theatre, library and single screen cinema, actually launched in May 2017.

But Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan, who only married Prince Harry on May 19, will unveil a plaque to mark its official opening, with a large crowd anticipated.

There will then be a brief 'walk-about' before the pair enjoy lunch at Chester Town Hall as guests of Cheshire West and Chester Council .

Security will be tight given the current terrorist threat level is ‘severe’.

There will be a considerable visible police presence in the city centre with the likelihood of armed police on the ground plus rooftop snipers as added protection for the monarch and her granddaughter-in-law.

Superintendent Debbie Hooper said: “Cheshire Constabulary is working closely alongside a number of other agencies as part of the planning process for the royal visit on Thursday 14 June. People may notice a greater police presence in Chester city centre – this is part of our policing operation.

“Officers will be out and about to provide reassurance to those who live, work and visit the city centre and to ensure that everything runs smoothly with minimal disruption to local people, local businesses and visitors. They will also deal with any issues on the day itself from a policing perspective.

“We have a number of tactical options available to us in the event of a crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour taking place. Ultimately, we want everyone to enjoy the day and make the most of this special occasion. If anyone has any issues, concerns or questions feel free to speak to any of our officers - or just to say hello.”