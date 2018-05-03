Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are informing race-goers about stringent security measures in place for next week’s Boodles May Festival (May 9-11).

There will be road closures on New Crane Street, Watergate Street and Nuns Road as well as regular bag and transport searches plus ticket checks.

Race-goers are advised to arrive at the racecourse as early as possible to avoid delays.

Superintendent Richard Rees, overseeing the policing operation for Chester races, said: “As the races get underway we are reassuring race-goers there will be a visible policing presence to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.

“The races are always a fantastic occasion for Chester and next week is likely to attract more than 55,000 visitors from all over the country. It is therefore imperative we have officers in the city to ensure those who come to the races do so safely.

“Race-goers will see officers outside the racecourse during the event as well as in the city centre throughout the day and into the night.

“There will be security measures in place with regular bag and transport searches as well as ticket checks being carried out. I’d urge race-goers to arrive at the racecourse as soon as possible to avoid any delays and to be patient while the searches are being carried out.

“Race-goers can also expect to see safety barriers put in place with road closures on New Crane Street, Watergate Street and Nuns Road during the race days between 9.30am and 7pm. Although this may cause some disruption, these measures are being put in place to help increase public safety and provide greater protection to the event.”

Those heading to the races can follow @PoliceChester on Twitter for information on the run up to and on the day of the races.

Anyone who sees any anti-social or suspicious behaviour is asked to report it to an officer or call Cheshire police on 101.