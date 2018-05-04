Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have sought to offer reassurance to the community after reports of an attempted child abduction in Hoole.

Officers were informed of an alleged incident on Westminster Road involving a 10-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon (May 3).

However, the force says initial enquiries suggest it does not appear to be an attempted abduction.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said in a statement: "Police are aware of suspicious activity on Westminster Road in Hoole yesterday afternoon involving a 10-year-old boy.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances but at this stage we would like to reassure everyone that it does not appear to be attempt abduction, however the boy did the right thing by telling an adult who informed officers.

"Anyone with any information or who sees suspicious activity is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."