Police are making arrangements to remove a number of Travellers who have set up camp in the car park of Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

Two separate groups have descended on the land on Stanney Lane – with the first arriving on Thursday, February 8.

They were served a section 77 notice by the Cheshire and Warrington Traveller Team, which expired on Friday (February 16) and left the site yesterday (Monday, February 19).

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: "A second group arrived on Sunday, February 18 and following anti-social behaviour were served a Section 61 notice ordering them to leave by 9am on Tuesday, February 20.

"Police are currently making arrangements to facilitate their departure."