A total of 51 festival goers were arrested over the Bank Holiday weekend during the annual Creamfields music festival.

Cheshire police said these were mainly for drug offences but there were also other arrests in connection with assaults, theft and those wanted for outstanding offences.

A further 68 festival goers were dealt with on-site by voluntary attendance interview with enquiries ongoing, and organisers processed 199 people through their Eviction Centre with 140 evicted from the event for 'unacceptable behaviour'.

Planning for this year’s event began earlier this year to determine the policing requirement alongside the organiser's own security arrangements.

Cheshire Constabulary said they worked closely with the event organisers and their security team in order to ensure festival goers had a safe and enjoyable time and to minimise any disruption for local residents.

A force spokesperson said: "Warrington and Runcorn residents did not see a change in the level of policing provided over the weekend and police officers, PCSOs and the Special Constabulary continued to deal with calls from the public and provide visible reassurance in the local community."