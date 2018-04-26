Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man has died following a serious crash on the M53 near Ellesmere Port this morning (Thursday, April 26).

The collision, which happened just before 6am on the northbound carriageway near J9, involved two large goods vehicles and a black Peugeot 307.

The driver of the car, from Ellesmere Port, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, but has since been pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said a 36-year-old man from Wrexham has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention, drug driving and possession of cannabis, while a 50-year-old man from Ainsdale has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care and attention.

The M53 has since reopened from J10 to J9; but it remains closed at J9, with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46513.