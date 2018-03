Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking the public to help them trace a man who is wanted in connection with an allegation of serious violence.

Marlon Burrows, 41, from the Chester area, is wanted on suspicion of a section 18 assault on Wednesday, February 28.

He is known to have links to Cheshire and North Wales.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts please call Cheshire police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.