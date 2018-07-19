Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal M6 collision in which an Ellesmere Port pensioner lost his life.

The collision, which involved a blue Ford Focus C-Max and a black Ford Transit van, happened around 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 18) on the M6 southbound at junction 21 for Woolston, near Warrington.



It has since been confirmed by police that the driver of the C-Max, an 82-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

The driver of the van was not injured and no arrests have been made.



Enquiries in relation to the collision are currently ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with any dashcam footage of the incident.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 127479. Information can be reported online here .



To submit dashcam footage to police go online here .