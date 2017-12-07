Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information following a 'suspicious' incident involving a van driver and a schoolboy in Vicars Cross.

Officers were called to reports of suspicious activity on Queens Road at around 3pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 6) after a white van pulled over at the side of the road and the driver began to speak to a 13-year-old boy.

When a woman who was walking nearby intervened and asked the man what he was doing, the driver claimed that he was asking directions.



Chief Inspector Mike Evans from Cheshire police emphasised there was no physical contact between the driver and the child.

“We understand that there are some concerns from parents regarding this incident and I would like to reassure people that the driver of the van did not leave the vehicle and at no point was there any physical contact between him and the child," he said.



“If anyone has any information in relation to the incident please contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 583 of 6 December. Alternatively information can be given anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 ”