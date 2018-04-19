Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after arsonists set fire to a car in Ellesmere Port .

Suspects approached a black Vauxhall Astra car parked in the service area on Rhuddlan Court about 11pm on Wednesday (April 18).

They have then set fire to the vehicle which has caused significant damage.

Firefighters from Ellesmere Port, wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

Witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time the incident took place are asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting IML 40046. Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.