Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are investigating reports of a sexual assault in Chester city centre .

The attack is believed to have taken place in an alleyway between Watergate Street and Crook Street in the early hours of Saturday (January 27).

People on social media were asking why part of Crook Street was cordoned off on Saturday morning. Police responded that enquiries were on-going and thanked everyone for their patience.

A Cheshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Police are currently trying to establish the circumstances and are carrying out a number on enquiries including CCTV.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting reference 143 of January 27. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.