Police are appealing for information after two prisoners escaped from jail including one with links to Cheshire.

Thomas John Quadrio and Michael Arthur O’Leary absconded from HMP Kirkham in Lancashire on New Year’s Day, 2018, and haven’t been seen since.

Quadrio, 33, is said to have links to the Cheshire and Merseyside areas.

He is described as 5ft 11in tall, of slight build with brown hair and blue eyes. He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court to 60 months in prison for drugs offences back in May 2016.

O’Leary, 34, who also goes by the names David Barker and Paul Michael Silk, is 6ft 1in tall and of medium build. He has brown hair and blue/green eyes. He has a tattoo of Jesus on his left upper arm.

O’Leary was sentenced in April 2016 at Chester Crown Court to three years for burglary and theft. He has links to Manchester.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of these men is asked not to approach them, but to instead contact police on 101, quoting log number LC-20180101-0175.