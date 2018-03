Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are currently at a standstill on the M56 in Cheshire as emergency services deal with a three vehicle collision this afternoon (Tuesday, March 13).

All traffic is being temporarily held due to the incident, which happened on the eastbound carriageway between J15 A5117 at Hapsford and J12 A557 at Runcorn.

There is particularly bad congestion between the junction for Chester Zoo and Elton, according to traffic website Inrix.