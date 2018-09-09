Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Cheshire police helicopter has been spotted hovering above the Countess of Chester Country Park this morning (Sunday, September 9).

A spokesperson for the constabulary has confirmed officers were involved in a search for a wanted man.

But the spokesperson said there was no risk to the public during the incident.

A statement from the police said: "It was a search for a wanted male, there was no risk to public and the helicopter was assisting in searching the open land."

Uniformed officers were also seen patrolling the area including around the car park to the nearby Eight Rights pub.

The police have not issued any further details about the search but it is now believed the incident has been concluded.

