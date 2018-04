Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have now reopened Deva Link in Chester following concerns for the safety of a man.

Officers were forced to temporarily close the thoroughfare this morning (Thursday, April 12) due to concerns for a man who was spotted sitting on a bridge.

But a police spokesperson said the incident was now dealt with and the road had reopened although there may still be congestion in the area.