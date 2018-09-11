Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a fire which destroyed a caravan near Chester have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Firefighters from Powey Lane and from Chester were sent to Dodleston Lane in Pulford, Chester, at around 8.50pm on Monday (September 10) after receiving reports that a caravan was on fire.

When the fire crews arrived, they discovered that a caravan on the side of the road had been completely destroyed by fire, and they used two hose reel jets to tackle the flames and put the fire out.

The firefighters were at the scene for 45 minutes, and Cheshire Police were also in attendance.

They are now investigating the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Anyone with information about the fire should call Cheshire Police on 101, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

