Police are determined to catch a man who committed indecent exposure in Ellesmere Port.

The male, who was standing on a footpath, exposed himself to a 48-year-old woman after calling her over.

Police say the distressing incident happened on Blackstairs Road at 9.55pm on Tuesday, January 9.

The victim went home and called the police.

The offender is described as white, of medium build and around 5ft 10in tall. He has dark hair and is estimated to be aged over 50.

He was wearing a dark padded waist-length jacket, which zipped up at the front, black trousers and dark-coloured footwear.

Police Constable Tom Leathers said: “We are determined to catch the man responsible and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“If you witnessed the incident, think you may have seen the offender that day or know someone who fits the description please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Cheshire Police 101, quoting incident number 850, of January 9 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.