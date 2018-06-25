The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20m cordon has been erected outside Wilko in Ellesmere Port this afternoon (Monday, June 25) following reports of a 'loud bang' in the area.

Cheshire police were called to Marina Walk at 1.50pm after a caller reported hearing the noise outside the Wilko store.

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered that a number of paving stones outside the store were sticking up, and after consulting with Scottish Power, were advised to cordon off the area due to concerns of a live power cable.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said police were still on the scene and Cheshire West and Chester Building Control had also been informed.

Scottish Power on currently on site and investigating if any of their cables are involved.