Police have confirmed a body has been found in the canal in Chester.

Emergency services are this morning (Wednesday) at the scene near Toll Bar Road, Christleton .

Cheshire police spokeswoman Rachel Hayes confirmed: "A body has been found in the canal."

She said the body had not yet been removed as officers examine the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

We will be bringing you more details as we receive them.