Police are appealing for the public's help in tracing a missing Suffolk man who is understood to have a link to the Cheshire area.

Thirty-seven-year-old Raymond Swanton from Hadleigh, Suffolk, was last seen in the town yesterday (Tuesday, January 9) at 12.30pm and is believed to be driving a Toyota Auris car with the registration FL17 UZV.

Raymond is described as white, of slim build, 5 feet 7 inches tall with cropped dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Reebok shell suit top and trousers and light blue Lacoste slip-on shoes.

As well as the Cheshire area, he is also understood to have a link to Nottinghamshire.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Raymond, or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101.