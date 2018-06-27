Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed down a house that has blighted a community with persistent anti-social behaviour.

On Friday (June 22), officers from Northwich Local Policing Unit (LPU) secured a closure order for a house on Swanlow Lane in Winsford.

Officers applied for the order, which was granted by Chester Magistrates’ Court under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, after gathering a catalogue of evidence in relation to numerous anti-social behaviour issues connected to the property.

Following the hearing the 42-year-old tenant has been removed from the property.

She has found alternative accommodation and the windows and doors of the house she privately rented on Swanlow Lane have been boarded up for at least three months.

Anyone who enters the house during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested and prosecuted.

Sergeant Danny Haddock said: “Over recent months there have been numerous incidents of disorderly behaviour connected to the property on Swanlow Lane, including in the early hours.

“The behaviour of the tenant and her numerous visitors was totally unacceptable and was having a significant detrimental impact on the quality of life of local residents.

“We want people to be able to live in their homes without having to endure this sort of behaviour and this closure order is another example of our commitment to targeting those who undermine our communities and bring misery to residents.

“We spoke to local residents about their concerns before applying for the order and since it has been granted we have had feedback of it having improved the area significantly.

“I want to thank the local residents for their support. Northwich LPU will continue to monitor the property over the coming months to ensure that there are no breaches of the closure order.”

Anyone who is concerned about anti-social behaviour in their community is urged to call Cheshire police on 101 or provide the details here .

Alternatively residents can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.