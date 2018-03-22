Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A serious incident involving a car and pedestrian has closed part of Hoole Bridge this morning (Thursday, March 22).

A Cheshire police spokesperson told The Chronicle that they were called to the bridge on Hoole Road at 11.10am following a collision between a pedestrian and a Skoda car.

Officers closed part of the bridge from the Chester side and currently managing traffic in the area. An air ambulance also attended.

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.12pm and took a male around 30 years of age to the Countess of Chester Hospital with a head injury."