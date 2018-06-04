Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parkgate Road in Neston will be closed in both directions for a number of hours today (Monday, June 4) while police investigate an incident.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said the area will be closed until 3pm as part of an investigation that relates to an incident which occurred on May 19 involving a disturbance.

"As part of an ongoing investigation relating to an incident which occurred on 19 May involving a disturbance police are making a search of the Parkgate Road area in Neston. In order to do this they are closing the road until 3pm," the spokesperson added. "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public for their patience."

The closure has been in place since 8.55am and is causing heavy traffic between Moorside Lane, Buggen Lane and the B5136 High Street.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.