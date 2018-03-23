Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police have closed down two houses linked to a number of criminal and anti-social behaviour incidents.

Officers carried out a closure order under the Crime and Policing Act 2014, at two properties on Harthill Road, Blacon, on Friday, March 16.

Magistrates granted the order after officers received a number of complaints about anti-social and criminal behaviour at the addresses which was having a significant impact on the community.

The properties are now boarded up for a period of three months. Anyone who enters the houses during this time will be committing an offence and can be arrested.

PC Dan Saxon, local beat manager for Blacon, said: “These closures are in direct response to repeated issues over a long period of time. I am confident that the action taken will give some relief to local residents.”

Sgt Graham Davis said: “My team are committed to making the communities we serve safe. We will continue to work tirelessly with residents and our partners in housing to target individuals who are involved in criminality and antisocial behaviour. We will not hesitate to use this legislation again and those involved in such activity run a real risk of losing their home.”