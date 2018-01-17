Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have closed down a Chester property which had been at the centre of a number of anti-social behaviour incidents.

Cheshire Constabulary carried out a closure order under the Crime and Policing Act 2014, at an address on Hatton Road, Blacon , on Tuesday (January 16).

Magistrates granted the order after officers received a number of complaints about anti-social and criminal behaviour at the address which was having a significant impact on the community.

The property, which was rented by three tenants, will now be boarded up for a period of three months. Anyone who enters the house during that time is committing an offence and can be arrested.

PC Joe Duckworth, local beat manager for Blacon, said: “The closure of this address is in response to the persistent and repeated calls Cheshire police have received over a number of years.

“Neighbours have been living in fear and without peace in their own homes because of the anti-social behaviour of the occupants. This involvement in criminality attracts unsavoury characters to the area which causes further nuisance and worry to those residents.

“The occupants of this address repeatedly make other people’s lives a misery and in response we have acted. I am glad the court agreed with our concerns and I sincerely hope that this closure will give respite for those residents suffering from the actions of the occupants.

“We will not hesitate to use this legislation again in the future and those involved in persistent anti-social behaviour should be very aware of the potential risk of losing their home.”